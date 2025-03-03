Telangana CM visits SLBC tunnel collapse site, says location of eight trapped workers not known yet The incident happened in Nagarkurnool district, where the roof of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapsed on February 22 and the rescue operations are in full swing.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited the site of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday, where eight workers remain trapped following the collapse of the tunnel roof on February 22. The CM expressed concerns over the ongoing rescue operation, revealing that the exact location of the trapped individuals is still unknown.

During his visit, Reddy provided an update on the situation, stating that rescue personnel have yet to fully determine where both the workers and the machinery are trapped within the collapsed tunnel. "They have a preliminary understanding, but the exact location remains unclear," he said. However, Reddy assured that efforts to expedite the rescue were underway, including the repair of the damaged conveyor belt, which is expected to assist in clearing silt from the site. This would significantly speed up the rescue process, with the conveyor belt set to be operational by Monday.

The CM also proposed the use of robots inside the tunnel to ensure the safety of rescue personnel, given the difficult conditions within the site. He emphasised the government's commitment to resolving the situation, including offering support to the families of the trapped workers.

In a recent development, rat miners conducted digs at locations identified by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) as potential sites where the workers could be. However, these efforts have not revealed any signs of human presence so far. The presence of mud and water inside the tunnel has hampered the progress of the rescue operation, with the CM stating that it may take another two to three days before the operation reaches a crucial stage.

Reddy, who toured the tunnel and met with officials leading the rescue effort, noted the challenges the team faces but commended the agencies involved for their hard work. He refrained from commenting on the condition of the trapped workers, stressing that it would be premature to speculate without concrete information from rescue personnel.

The SLBC project, which has faced significant delays, aims to benefit farmers in Nalgonda district. The CM highlighted that despite the setback caused by the tunnel collapse, the state government is determined to complete the project. He also criticised the previous government, led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), for neglecting the project and failing to ensure basic facilities like electricity supply, which contributed to the damage and the eventual collapse.

Reddy took the opportunity to criticize BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly neglecting crucial irrigation projects, including the SLBC. "The previous government started the SLBC project but left it incomplete, resulting in the tunnel collapse. Is this not a failure of the leadership?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, state officials, including Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, have confirmed that radar technology has helped locate the whereabouts of four of the eight trapped workers, providing some hope in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

The rescue mission continues as teams work tirelessly to reach the trapped workers, who include both engineers and labourers. The state government has vowed to do everything in its power to ensure the safety of the workers and provide assistance to their families during this challenging time.