Telangana CM KCR to unveil 125-ft tall Ambedkar's statue on his 132nd birth anniversary tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Telangana CM KCR to unveil 125-ft tall Ambedkar's statue on his 132nd birth anniversary

BR Ambedkar's statue: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be unveiling the 125-ft tall statue of the architect of the Constitution of India.

Rao recently met with Ministers and officials to discuss a number of matters, including the unveiling of the huge Ambedkar statue and the opening of a new Secretariat complex. In the discussion, it was decided that on Friday (April 14), flower petals would be dropped from a helicopter onto the statue in honour of Dr Ambedkar.

Earlier, an official release said that Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar would be invited as the sole chief guest at the event.

India’s tallest statue of Ambedkar would inspire people: KCR

The Chief Minister had said that India’s tallest statue of Ambedkar, which is next to the State Secretariat, opposite to Buddha statue and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial, will inspire people every day and motivate the entire State administration.

He made it clear to the Ministers and officials that the unveiling ceremony of the Ambedkar statue should be held on a grand scale and the entire Telangana people and the country celebrate the occasion in a big manner.

ALSO READ: Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tributes to 'Babasaheb' on 131st birth anniversary

About the statue

It took at least two years to finalise technical and manufacturing measures since the decision was taken by KCR to erect the statue of Ambedkar. He had praised the sculptor 98-year-old Ram Vanji Sutar for making such a big effort.

The government will also be inviting Sutar, a Padma Bhushan awardee and honour him, the official release stated.

Arrangements are being made to ensure that over 35,000 people from all 119 constituencies attend the Ambedkar statue unveiling meeting with 300 people from each constituency and as many as 750 state-run Road Transport Corporation buses will be operated for the public.

(With PTI inputs)