Telangana: Cement-laden truck collides with bus in Vikarabad, four dead, 17 injured

Hyderabad:

In a tragic road accident that has rocked Telangana, a cement-laden truck collided with a passenger bus in Vikarabad district on Monday, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to 17 others. The accident took place under the jurisdiction of the Parigi Police Station and has left the local community in shock.

According to officials, the impact of the collision was severe, causing immediate fatalities and leaving many passengers trapped and injured. Emergency services rushed to the scene and worked swiftly to rescue the victims.

District Superintendent of Police, K. Narayana Reddy, confirmed the incident and stated that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem at a government hospital. The injured have been transported to various nearby hospitals for medical treatment, with several reported to be in critical condition.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his deep sorrow over the incident. Extending condolences to the families of the deceased, he instructed district authorities to ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical care and that immediate support is provided to all those affected.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation, and local police are examining whether speeding or mechanical failure may have contributed to the tragedy. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene following the accident, with nearby residents and passersby assisting rescue efforts until authorities arrived.

This fatal crash adds to a series of tragic incidents that have hit Telangana in the past 24 hours, including a devastating fire in Hyderabad that claimed 17 lives. The state government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening road safety measures and emergency response systems in the wake of these events.

Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing, and further updates are expected as the investigation continues.