Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao put under house arrest ahead of Kamareddy visit

New Delhi:

Police placed Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao under house arrest late on Saturday. The move came just hours before his scheduled visit to Kamareddy district on Sunday, February 22. “Police have placed me under house arrest tonight,” Rao confirmed.

Attack on camp office of BJP MLA

The situation in Kamareddy has been tense following an attack on the camp office of BJP MLA Katipalli Venkata Ramana Reddy. BJP leaders alleged that Congress workers were behind the incident, which they described as serious and violent.

Rao had planned to visit Banswada to meet party workers and others who were reportedly injured in recent stone-pelting incidents. Violence broke out in Kamareddy town on February 20 and 21 after a disagreement over land belonging to a Government Degree College. The dispute led to clashes between BJP and Congress supporters.

MLA Katipalli Venkata Ramana Reddy accused senior Congress leader Shabbir Ali of playing a role in the alleged illegal handling or sale of the land. Congress leaders have not publicly responded to these claims. During protests on Saturday, a vehicle belonging to a Congress leader was overturned. Stones were thrown during the unrest, leaving several party workers and police officers injured.

BJP hits out at government's actions

The Telangana BJP strongly opposed Rao’s house arrest. The party also condemned the detention of BJP youth wing leaders who had planned to protest against alleged misbehavior by Youth Congress workers during the India AI Global Summit in New Delhi.

Rao accused the Congress-led state government of failing to protect citizens and questioned whether it was standing with the people.

He said preventing him from meeting victims of violence sends a wrong message about the government’s intentions.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar also criticised the state government, calling its approach “dictatorial” and accusing it of trying to hide its political shortcomings.

Earlier in the week, Rao expressed satisfaction over the BJP’s performance in recent municipal elections. He said the party achieved a major milestone by winning both the mayor and deputy mayor posts in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation for the first time.

BJP leader Kolagani Srinivas was elected as Mayor of Karimnagar. Senior party leaders, including Bandi Sanjay Kumar, were present at the municipal office during the announcement of results.

Telangana municipal corporation elections

Elections were held on February 11 in seven municipal corporations and 116 municipalities across Telangana, covering hundreds of wards. While the BJP celebrated key victories, the Congress party also performed strongly in the municipal corporation elections. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) finished in second place in several areas.