Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy slams KCR govt for not fulfilling poll promise of providing houses to poor

Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy slammed the K Chandrashekar Rao government on Saturday, accusing them of failing to fulfill their election promise of constructing double-bedroom houses for the poor. He said that as long as the BRS government continues to hold power, the poor people in the state will not receive houses through the housing program aimed at assisting them.

While speaking at a 'Maha Dharna' event organized by the BJP, aimed at pressuring the state government to accelerate the construction of double-bedroom houses, he pointed out that the BRS party had committed to constructing houses prior to the 2014 elections. However, Reddy accused the party of now stating that the government would allocate funds if the poor people wish to build houses on their own plots.

He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his government lack sincerity in delivering houses to the poor population in the state.

The BRS government has initiated the laying of foundation stones for housing projects in approximately 100 locations across Hyderabad. However, Reddy claimed that these stone plaques have now been concealed within 'Pragati Bhavan,' which serves as the Chief Minister's official residence and office, due to apprehensions of public resentment and opposition criticism.

He said that the KCR government needs to go if the poor in Telangana have to get housing. "As long as this Kalvkakunta family (of CM KCR) remains in power, the poor in Telangana won't get houses," Reddy said.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender and several other party leaders attended the protest.

Assembly elections will be held in Telangana and Mizoram later this year. The tenures of the Telangana Assembly will come to end on January 16, 2024. In 2018, K Chandrashekar Rao secured a landslide victory by winning 87 of the 119 seats.

