Telangana Bandh today: What remains open and what shuts down | Check details Telangana Bandh today: Major political parties in Telangana-Congress, BJP, and BRS have supported a state-wide bandh on October 18. The bandh was called by the Telangana Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BCJAC).

Hyderabad:

Political parties across Telangana have come together to support a bandh called by the Backward Class Joint Action Committee (BC JAC). The bandh is being held in protest against a recent Telangana High Court decision that stopped 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections.

The protest will take place on October 18, and supporters hope it will send a strong message to the central government and courts about the importance of the BC quota. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from the Congress party said the bandh is a protest against the BJP and called on BJP leaders to talk to the Prime Minister and President about approving the BC Bill.

Even the BJP, which is being criticised, has shown support through its MP R Krishnaiah, who is also the BC JAC Chairman. He has been asking political parties and social groups to come together for the cause. The BRS party, too, has expressed its support.

Why is Telangana bandh?

On October 9, the Telangana High Court ordered a stop to the state’s decision to give 42% reservation to BCs in local elections. This decision upset many in the BC community, who believe it takes away their fair chance at being part of local government. Leaders from many parties are asking the state and central governments to work together and bring in a new law to bring back the quota.

Telangana’s top police officer, DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, asked the public to stay calm during the bandh. He warned that any illegal activity would face strict action. People are also being asked to plan ahead for travel and daily tasks.

Telangana bandh: What’s open and closed today

Schools and Colleges:

Most schools and colleges are already closed due to Diwali holidays, so there should be no major impact on education.

Government Offices:

All government offices will stay open. The government has not declared an official holiday.

Public Transport:

RTC buses might run fewer services. Commuters should check schedules in advance. It's still unclear if taxi and auto unions will join the bandh.

Essential Services:

Hospitals, police, hotels, and other emergency services will work as usual.

Shops and Markets:

Some markets and shops, especially in cities like Hyderabad, may stay closed. Essential shops are likely to remain open, but there may be fewer customers due to the protest.