Telangana Assembly polls: CPM announces candidates for 14 seats

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Representative Image

CPI(M) on Sunday (November 5) announced its first list of 14 candidates for the Telangana Assembly polls after failing to reach a seat sharing agreement with Congress, an ally in the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc. CPI(M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram would contest from Palair in Khammam district, while former MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy would seek re-election from Miryalguda.

Veerabhadram said that the party had earlier announced its decision to contest from 17 seats. He said the party is holding discussions on fielding candidates from some more seats.

Telangana will go to Assembly polls on November 30, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(With PTI inputs)