Telangana: Income Tax dept raids BRS Miryalaguda candidate Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao

IT raids: Ahead of the elections, the Income Tax Department conducted raids on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao in Telangana. Rao is also a candidate from Miryalaguda seat for the November 30 Assembly polls.

The raids are underway at his office, residence and some of his close associates.

Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao represents the Miryalaguda constituency in Telangana. He is a native of Shakapuram village, Nidamanoor Mandal of Nalgonda District.

In 2014, he was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Miryalaguda constituency in the newly formed state of Telangana. In 2018, he was re-elected as MLA of Miryalaguda Constituency. He was an active participant in the first-ever Telangana Movement in 1969 as General Secretary of Students Union, SR and BGNR College.

Earlier, the Income Tax officials conducted searches on the residence of Telangana Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy's relatives in Hyderabad. The Income Tax sleuths searched the residence of Pradeep, who lives in an apartment in Gachibowli. Pradeep is a close relative of the minister. The IT also searched the residences of other relatives of Reddy.

Congress leader was also raided

Earlier on November 9, the Income Tax Department team had raided the residence of Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in Khammam district of Telangana. Let us tell you that Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is soon going to contest from the Palair constituency of Khammam district in the state assembly elections to be held on November 30.

Telangana Assembly Elections date

Telangana Legislative Assembly, 119 members, will go to polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

In the Telangana Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured a resounding victory with 88 seats out of the total 119, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 60. The Congress managed to secure 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 2 seats, the BJP won 1 seat, and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secured 1 seat. Additionally, there was one independent candidate who won a seat.

