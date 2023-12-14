Telangana: With chanting of mantras and shehnai, dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu assumes office | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu assumes office.

Telangana's newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, took charge at the State Secretariat, with a ceremonial entrance marked by the chanting of mantras by priests. The event, held earlier today, signified the official commencement of Mallu's responsibilities in his new role. The presence of priests conducting traditional rituals added a spiritual touch to the occasion.

The event was attended by key officials and dignitaries, marking the formal transition of responsibilities. The ritualistic aspects of the ceremony reflected the cultural and traditional significance associated with the assumption of public office in India.