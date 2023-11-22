Telangana polls: Akbaruddin Owaisi threatens cop for flagging breach of Model Code of Conduct, BJP reacts

Follow us on Image Source : X/BJP TELANGANA AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

Telangana polls: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Tuesday (November 21) threatened a police inspector who asked him to stop his speech as he was exceeding the time as per the Model Code of Conduct, and stressed that he will speak further and nobody can dare to stop him. The incident took place while Owaisi was addressing an election rally in Lalitabagh, Hyderabad ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls scheduled on November 30. The results of the polls will be announced on December 3.

During his rally, Owaisi was interrupted by the police inspector to stop his speech, after which the AIMIM leader approached the officer and held an argument. He returned to the microphone and said that nobody is born who can stop him from speaking further.

“Inspector sahab, ye ghadi hai mere paas…Phir chaliye. (I have a watch… then leave) I will speak for 5 more minutes. Nobody can dare to stop me,” Owaisi said, which followed a cheer from the crowd.

BJP reacts, vows “bulldozer reaction” for Owaisi’s act

The Telangana BJP reacted sharply to the incident and said that there will be a “bulldozer reaction” under the BJP government for this action of the AIMIM leader.

“For decades, with support of Congress & BRS, AIMIM has become a criminal enterprise which has kept the old city deprived & crime ridden. It’s time to clean up this deliberately created mess. In the BJP govt, for this action of Akbaruddin, there will be a bulldozer reaction,” BJP Telangana posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The party also hit out at Congress and BRS and said that they have made AIMIM a “criminal enterprise”.

(With ANI inputs)