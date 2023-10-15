Telangana Assembly polls: CM KCR promises LPG cylinders at Rs 400, Rs 15 lakh health insurance in manifesto

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana CM KCR

Telangana Assembly Elections: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday released the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections. The ruling BRS party has made several promises for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana. Some of these promises includes, raising social security pension amounts, increasing financial assistance under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers, providing LPG cylinders at Rs 400 each.

Releasing the party manifesto for the November 30 elections, BRS chief and Chief Minister KCR promised to provide life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to all 93 lakh families living below the poverty line (BPL) in the state. The government will bear the cost of the premium for this life insurance.

Rao said the social security pension amount of Rs 2,016 per month will be raised to Rs 5,000 per month over the course of the next five years. According to the manifesto, it will be increased to Rs 3,016 in the first year after the BRS returns to power, and then be raised incrementally up to Rs 5,000 in the next four years.

Here's what BRS manifesto promises to people of Telangana

Telangana Annapurna Scheme: Every household with ration card holder to be given ‘Sanna Biyyam’

KCR Aarogya Raksha Scheme: Aarogyasri Bima Scheme coverage increased to Rs 15 lakh

Rythu Bandhu schematically will be increased to Rs 16,000 per acre per year. Immediately Rs 11,000 and will see an increase of Rs 1,000 per year.

Soubhagyalakshmi Scheme: All eligible poor women to get Rs 3,000 per month

Own buildings for Mahila Swashakti Groups.

Gas cylinder for Rs 400 to all eligible BPL families, and journalists

Aasara Pensions to be increased to Rs 5000. First year it will be hiked to Rs 3,000 and will see an increase of Rs 500 every year.

Physically challenged persons pension to increase to Rs 6000. Will benefit 5,35,000 people.

Will work towards removing restrictions on assigned lands to help Dalith community.

To construct one lakh 2BHK dignity houses Hyderabad city. This is in addition to the present one lakh 2BHK houses

KCR Bhima Prathi Intiki Dheema: Rs 5 lakh insurance scheme for all BPL card holders and 100 per cent premium will be paid by the government through LIC. Covering 93 lakh families Rs 3,000-4,000 crore will be spent.

Study of CPS to OPS pensions for government employees with formation of committee of senior officials.

119 residential schools for Economically backward students.

Minority junior colleges to be converted to residential colleges.

Orphan policy of Telangana government will be implemented in next term taking them as state children.

The ruling BRS in Telangana has already announced its list of 115 candidates for the assembly elections in the state. KCR is seeking a third consecutive term in office. He is set to embark on a rigorous political campaign that kicks off this evening. Over the course of 24 days, he plans to address a total of 41 public meetings, with the campaign scheduled to run until November 9. This extensive campaign reflects KCR's commitment to seeking re-election in the upcoming polls.

Telangana Assembly Elections

Telangana legislative assembly, comprising 119 members, will conduct elections on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. The primary competition is expected among the currently ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.

In the Telangana Assembly Election Results of 2018, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) secured a resounding victory with 88 seats out of the total 119, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 60. The Congress managed to secure 19 seats, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 7 seats. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) secured 2 seats, the BJP won 1 seat, and the All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) secured 1 seat. Additionally, there was one independent candidate who won a seat.

In terms of vote share, the TRS received 46.87% of the votes, making it the most favored party among voters. The Congress secured 28.43% of the votes, while the AIMIM garnered 2.71%. The TDP received 3.51% of the vote share, the BJP secured 6.98%, and the AIFB received 0.77%. Independent candidates collectively accounted for 3.25% of the vote share.

Also Read: Telangana Election 2023: Congress releases first list of 55 candidates, fields Revanth Reddy

Also Read: Telangana: Protesters target BRS government after 23-year-old job aspirant commits suicide