Telangana: AIMIM backs Congress in Jubilee Hills bypolls, Owaisi criticises BRS

Hyderabad:

In a surprising move, Asaduddin Owaisi, the National President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), has announced that his party will support the Congress candidate, Naveen Yadav, in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Telangana. The by-election is scheduled for November 11, 2023, and the results will be declared on November 14, coinciding with the Bihar Assembly election results.

Owaisi's appeal to voters

Owaisi addressed the electorate of Jubilee Hills, urging them to vote for Naveen Yadav, emphasizing that the outcome of the by-election would not impact the current government. “We appeal to the approximately four lakh voters who have supported the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) over the past decade to now back Naveen Yadav, who is young and capable of bringing development to Jubilee Hills,” Owaisi stated. He further criticized the BRS, claiming that despite holding the seat for ten years, they had failed to bring any significant development to the region.

Owaisi's criticism of BRS

Owaisi also pointed out that despite the BRS’s long-standing representation in the Jubilee Hills constituency, there had been no notable progress or development. He said that Naveen Yadav's leadership was a promising alternative for the future of the constituency. The AIMIM leader’s comments have added fuel to the ongoing political debate in the state about the governance of BRS and the party's failure to meet the expectations of its constituents.

Reason behind the By-Election

The need for the by-election arose following the unfortunate passing of BRS legislator Manganti Gopinath due to a heart attack in June 2023. Gopinath’s death left the Jubilee Hills constituency vacant, prompting the Election Commission to announce the by-election. The election will be crucial as it could impact the political dynamics in Telangana, particularly in light of the state’s ongoing leadership challenges.

AIMIM's political strategy in Telangana

The AIMIM's decision to support Congress in Telangana marks a significant shift in the party’s political alliances. While AIMIM has been at odds with Congress in several other regions, the decision to back Congress in this particular by-election reflects a pragmatic approach by Owaisi. It signals a possible political realignment in Telangana, especially as the AIMIM is not in the fray and is focusing on supporting regional candidates who could bring about change.

Impact on Telangana politics

As the political landscape in Telangana continues to evolve, this alliance between AIMIM and Congress could have significant ramifications, especially ahead of the 2024 Telangana Assembly elections. With Owaisi’s backing, Congress hopes to strengthen its position in Jubilee Hills, a key constituency that has witnessed years of BRS governance. How this support will affect the final outcome of the by-election remains to be seen, but it has certainly added an intriguing layer to the state’s political narrative.