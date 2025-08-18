Six electrocuted to death during Janmashtami procession in Hyderabad, ex-gratia announced The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday in Ramanthapur when the chariot with Lord Krishna’s idol was being taken out in a procession. Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to each of the bereaved families.

A tragic incident struck the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Hyderabad's Ramanthapur area when six people were electrocuted during a religious procession. The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday in Gokule Nagar when the chariot with Lord Krishna’s idol was being taken out in a procession. The deceased have been identified as Krishna alias Diamond Yadav (21), Srikanth Reddy (35), Suresh Yadav (34), Rudra Vikas (39), Rajendra Reddy (45), and Ganesh, whose age was not confirmed.

Chariot touches live wires

As per details, the mishap occurred when the vehicle, pulling the decorated chariot, ran out of fuel, following which nine people were pushing it. As a group of young men attempted to push it manually, the chariot reportedly touched overhead electric lines. Nine people received electric shocks and despite the locals rushing them to the hospital doctors declared five of them dead on arrival, while one succumbed later.

CMD of the state electricity department, Musharraf Farooqui, visited the spot to inspect the situation. He confirmed that a conductor wire of an internet cable had accidentally come into contact with an 11 kV live power line, causing current to run through the cable. The charged cable then brushed against a chariot taking part in the procession triggering the deadly accident, he added.

Government announces ex-gratia

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, who visited the hospital, said an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to each of the bereaved families, according to an official release. The entire medical expenses of the injured will be borne by the government, he said. He said this incident is extremely tragic and unfortunate and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased. "It is all the more distressing that the mishap occurred when the Krishnashtami Shobha Yatra was just 100 meters from its conclusion," he said.

Instructions have been issued for a detailed inquiry under the supervision of the District Collector, he said, adding that strict action will be taken against those found responsible after the inquiry report is submitted. A special drive has been ordered across Greater Hyderabad to review and address the risks posed by hanging cable and electric wires, Sridhar Babu said.

