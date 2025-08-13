Several flights from Hyderabad cancelled, diverted due to bad weather, IMD issues red alert As many as 11 flights were diverted to other airports. Seven of them later returned and landed in Hyderabad by evening. The IMD said a 'red alert' has been issued for various parts of Telangana until Thursday.

Hyderabad:

Flight operations at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport faced major disruptions on Wednesday as poor weather conditions forced several cancellations and diversions. Multiple IndiGo services were affected with flights to Kochi, Chennai, Patna and Ahmedabad called off along with the return journeys from these cities, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Passengers reported last-minute schedule changes and delays with some services being diverted to alternate airports to ensure safety.

More than 10 flights diverted

The sudden weather shift caused inconvenience to travellers but authorities assured that all necessary measures were taken to minimise disruption and keep operations smooth once conditions improved, airport sources added. As many as 11 flights were diverted to other airports. Seven of them later returned and landed in Hyderabad by evening. The IMD said a 'red alert' has been issued for various parts of Telangana until Thursday. An official from the Met Centre told reporters that an 'orange alert for "heavy to very heavy rainfall" has also been issued for several districts, including Hyderabad.

CM reviews preparedness for heavy rain

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with ministers and officials here on Tuesday evening, directed the authorities to be prepared for the next 72 hours in view of the forecast of heavy rains by the India Meteorological Department. Reddy, who gave a slew of instructions to the officials, instructed them to explore the possibility of IT firms in Hyderabad letting their employees work from home as part of measures to reduce footfalls on roads. He also ordered cancellation of leave of all officers and staff in view of the forecast of heavy rains for a few days beginning Wednesday.

Irrigation officials' leave cancelled

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has also cancelled the leave of all irrigation department officials for the next four days in view of the heavy to very heavy rainfall alert. Telangana Irrigation, Food and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed all officials to remain at their duty stations and stay fully alert to prevent any mishap or damage due to excessive rain. He also instructed officials to keep a close watch on all irrigation projects, reservoirs, canals, and tanks.

