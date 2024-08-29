SC slams Revanth Reddy for remarks on granting bail to K Kavitha in excise policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supreme Court takes strong exception on a statement made by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy regarding the top court.

The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for questioning the top court's speed of the legal process referring to the decision of granting bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the excise policy scam cases.

Reacting to Reddy's statement, Justice B R Gavai who is heading the Supreme Court bench said, "Is this a kind of statement that should be made by a CM?"

The Apex court criticised the statements and remarks made by the CM and said that how can a constitutional functionary speak in such a manner.

The Supreme Court said, "How can anyone say we pass orders for political reasons? Such statements might create apprehensions in the minds of people and if the judiciary doesn't interfere in the legislature, then the same is expected from them."

Adding to this, the top court also said that it is not bothered about someone criticizing but they will keep performing the duties as per their conscience.

"Will we pass our order after consulting any political party? We perform our duty according to conscience and oath..." the court raged.

Earlier Reddy questioned the the Apex Court's decision to grant bail to Kavitha and said, "It took 15 months for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to get bail, and even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still waiting. Yet, Kavitha managed to secure bail in just five months. It raises questions about possible behind-the-scenes support of the BJP."

He further alleged that the BRS had clandestinely supported the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana, citing BRS leader Harish Rao’s involvement in securing eight seats for the BJP.

The top court also said that it will appoint a special prosecutor to conduct a trial in the 2015 cash-for-vote scam case in which Reddy is an accused. Supreme Court was hearing a petition seeking transfer of the trial in the case from the state to Bhopal.

(Inputs from PTI)