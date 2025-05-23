Ruckus erupts after Muslim man offers namaz at Tirumala temple premises, probe underway The man arrived in a car at the marriage venue where the TTD conducts mass marriages. After spending some time in the parking lot, he reached the wedding venue and spread his garment on the ground to offer namaz.

Hyderabad:

Ruckus erupted at the Tirumala Kalyana Mandapam in Tirumala on Thursday after a Muslim man was found offering Namaz near the temple premises while wearing a Hazrat cap.

The incident sparked outrage among devotees the wake of the recent Pahalgam attack. The video on social media showed the man offering Namaz while wearing a Hazrat cap.

Locals present on the spot claimed that the individual offered Namaz for over 10 minutes, leaving many shocked and disturbed.

As per reports, the man in a car arrived at the marriage venue where TTD conducts mass marriages. After spending some time in the parking lot, he reached the wedding venue and spread his garment on the ground and prayed.

After the incident came to limelight, the TTD Vigilance team said it launched a probe to identify the person involved, using CCTV footage and the car’s registration number to track him down.

Tirupati SP Harshvardhan Raju inspected the wedding venue after the matter came to the media. Attempts are being made to identify a driver who came to Tirumala with a group of devotees through CCTV cameras.

In the meantime, the incident highlighted concerns about security and religious sensitivities at the sacred site. Authorities said they are working to resolve the matter and restore peace among devotees.