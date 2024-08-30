Revanth Reddy says his remarks on Supreme Court taken out of context: ‘Highest regard for judiciary’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Chief Minister on Friday took to social media and said he has the highest regard and full faith in the Indian Judiciary, and added that certain press reports on August 29 containing comments attributed to him have given the impression that he is questioning the judicial wisdom of the Supreme Court.

“I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process. I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports. The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect and highest regard for the Judiciary and its independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the Judiciary in its highest esteem,” he said.

SC expresses strong displeasure

The statement from the Telangana chief minister comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday expressed strong displeasure over his statement that he gave after the top court granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, saying that the judiciary doesn't interfere in the sphere of the legislature and the same respect applies for the legislature too.

A bench of justices of BR Gavai, Prashant Kumar Mishra and KV Viswanathan criticised the statement made by the Telangana CM and remarked that a constitutional functionary is speaking in such a manner. The Supreme Court asked the Telangna CM’s lawyer that they read what he said this morning.

Revanth raised doubts over Kavitha getting bail in 5 months

The development comes after Revanth Reddy reportedly raised doubts over Kavitha getting bail in five months when Manish Sisodia got it after 15 months and Kejriwal is yet to get it.

The top court bench said it is not bothered about someone criticizing but they will keep performing the duties as per the conscience. The Supmere Court also questioned whether it would pass the order in consultation with a political party.

Issuing a warning to the Telangana CM for his statement, the top court stated that "the trial may take outside the state if Telangana Chief Minister does not have respect for the Supreme Court, the highest court in the country."

(With inputs from agencies)