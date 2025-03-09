Rescue operations enter 16th day at SLBC tunnel as cadaver dogs and robots join search efforts Eight persons — engineers and labourers — have been trapped in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel since February 22 and experts from the NDRF, Indian Army, Navy and other agencies are making relentless efforts to pull them out to safety.

The rescue operation at the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in Telangana has entered its 16th day, with new measures being introduced to locate and save the eight workers who have been trapped since February 22. On Sunday, cadaver dogs will be deployed to search for any human presence inside the tunnel as authorities intensify their efforts to free the trapped victims.

The Belgian Malinois breed dogs, specially trained in detecting human remains, have already been part of the search operation since March 7. These highly skilled canines will be used again on Sunday to assist the rescue teams in pinpointing areas where workers may still be trapped. According to a police official, the dogs will be deployed to detect scents at key points within the tunnel, where the situation remains precarious.

In addition to the canine search, rescue teams are preparing to dig beyond a depth of five feet at two specific points identified by Human Remains Detection Dogs (HRDDs). This measure is being taken as experts believe that the workers could be buried under the second layer of the dismantled Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), a crucial part of the rescue operation.

To further enhance safety and efficiency, the Telangana government has decided to introduce robots into the rescue mission starting from March 11. The use of robots will help ensure the safety of rescue personnel, as the conditions inside the tunnel are hazardous, with significant water seepage and slush complicating the operation. The deployment of these robots is expected to mitigate the risks posed by the tunnel's unstable structure and improve the speed of the operation.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has also submitted an initial report detailing the challenges the rescue teams are facing. Among other recommendations, the GSI has cautioned that the final 70 meters, where the collapse occurred, must be approached with extreme caution. The report highlighted the danger posed by submerged TBM fragments, soil, and debris inside the tunnel, which have created an additional hazard for rescue workers.

Despite these challenges, the operation continues with the help of a multi-agency response, including experts from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, Indian Navy, and various local agencies. The trapped workers, a mix of engineers and laborers, have been stuck under the rubble for over two weeks, and rescue teams remain committed to their safe recovery.

The operation, marked by challenging and dangerous conditions such as muck, water seepage, and shifting debris, is ongoing as authorities race against time to pull the trapped workers to safety. With the deployment of advanced tools like cadaver dogs and robots, the hope is to reach the workers soon and bring them out alive.

(PTI inputs)