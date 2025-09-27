Telangana rains: Flights diverted, roads flooded, work from home issued in Hyderabad Heavy rain today in Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana has thrown normal life into disarray. With key roads flooded, air travel disrupted, and traffic paralyzed, the government has called for emergency measures and advised IT firms to switch to Work From Home (WFH).

Hyderabad:

Continuous rainfall today (September 27) brought Hyderabad and its neighboring districts to a near standstill. Waterlogged streets, overflowing drains, and massive traffic jams were reported across the city, particularly in low-lying areas and the IT corridor. The heavy rain also affected several other Telangana districts, prompting the state government to go into emergency response mode.

Rain today in Telangana: Govt meet called by CM

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy chaired a high-level emergency meeting with top officials, directing all departments to remain on high alert.

Key directives issued by the Chief Minister include:

Continuous monitoring of low-lying and flood-prone areas

Immediate deployment of GHMC, HYDRAA, NDRF, and SDRF emergency teams

Evacuation plans to be kept ready

Power department instructed to fix damaged/hanging wires and ensure uninterrupted supply

Postponement of public events and project inaugurations

Amberpet STP inauguration postponed

The inauguration of the Amberpet STP and other sewage treatment facilities, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed to September 28 due to the weather conditions. Several smaller STPs across Attapur, Shivalayanagar, and other locations have also been affected.

Work from home advised in Cyberabad’s IT sector

Given the heavy rain today and the forecast of more showers, the Cyberabad Traffic Police has urged IT companies and major corporates to shift to a Work From Home (WFH) setup to reduce traffic congestion and ensure public safety. This advisory comes after overnight rain left several arterial roads submerged, creating bottlenecks and delaying emergency services.

Flights diverted at Hyderabad airport due to bad weather

At least three incoming IndiGo flights from Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata were diverted to Vijayawada after failing to land at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) due to poor visibility and rain today. Airport authorities have advised all passengers to check flight status before traveling and to leave early due to heavy road congestion around the airport.

Osmansagar and Himayatsagar discharge rises

With the city’s reservoirs near full tank levels, discharge from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reached nearly 30,000 cusecs the highest recorded this season.

12 of 15 gates opened at Osmansagar

9 of 17 gates opened at Himayatsagar

Inflow and outflow levels rapidly rising by the hour

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Board has instructed round-the-clock monitoring

Residents living near catchment areas and riverbanks have been warned to remain cautious as water levels are expected to increase further.

Citizens have been urged to stay indoors during peak rain hours. Travel only if necessary, especially in areas prone to flooding. Though schools are shut for Dasara holidays, officials are monitoring hostels and residential campuses for safety.

What does the weather forecast say?

According to the IMD, the rain is not over yet: