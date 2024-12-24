Pushpa 2: The Rule: Congress MLC lodges complaint against Allu Arjun, producer, director over THIS scene

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pushpa 2: The Rise actor Allu Arjun

The popularity of the movie - 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' and the legal trouble for the film-maker and actors are growing parallel. Amid outrage over the Hyderabad stampede case, another legal case cropped up against 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' team. Congress MLC Chintapandu Naveen, popularly known as Theenmar Mallanna, lodged a complaint with the Rachakonda Police against the actors, including Allu Arjun, director, and producers of the movie Pushpa 2, alleging it contains scenes that insult police officials.

Which was the objectionable scene in the movie?

Naveen, in his complaint, cited specific scenes in the movie and alleges that police officials are portrayed as corrupt. The complaint filed on Monday, further states that the movie depicts a scene where the hero urinates in a swimming pool in which an IPS officer is present, which amounts to disrespecting the police force.

Mallanna has claimed that some of these scenes are degrading and could lead to a loss of trust in constitutional organizations.

The MLC urged the police to ensure that some of the scenes are removed and action is taken against the actors, director and producers of the Pushpa 2 movie.

Arjun appears before police in theatre stampede case

Meanwhile, Arjun on Tuesday appeared before the Chikkadpally police in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the death of a woman in a stampede during the screening of 'Pushpa-2' on December 4. The actor was issued a notice to appear before the police at 11 AM today.

Security was stepped up at his residence and he waved to the crowd before leaving for the police station.

Allu Arjun earlier said he would cooperate with the investigation. The notice came a day after Police Commissioner CV Anand released a video showing the sequence of events at the theatre.

A 35-year-old woman died during the stampede at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised. Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun, named as accused no 11, was arrested by the city police in connection with the death of the woman on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him a four-week interim bail on the same day and he was released from a prison here December 14 morning.

Also read: Allu Arjun questioned by police in theatre stampede case | UPDATES