PM Modi targets Telangana govt, says, 'People fed up with Congress, have horrid memories of BRS misrule'

After the meeting with Telangana BJP's MLAs and MPs, PM Modi took to social media platform X and said that the BJP will continue to raise voice against 'anti-people policies' of Congress and BRS.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Hyderabad Published : Nov 27, 2024 21:19 IST, Updated : Nov 27, 2024 21:19 IST
pm modi attends telangana bjp meeting
Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X PM Modi attended BJP meeting with Telangana MLAs and MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government after meeting with MPs and MLAs of the BJP. Taking to X, he said that BJP's presence in the state is growing. The prime minister said, "Our Party’s presence in the state is growing rapidly. The people of Telangana are already fed up with Congress and have absolutely horrid memories of BRS misrule. They are looking towards the BJP with great hope."

Hitting out at the Congress and BRS, he further added, "BJP will continue to raise a strong voice against the anti-people policies of Congress and BRS. Our Karyakartas will keep elaborating on our development agenda."

Notably, in the assembly elections held last year, Congress had formed the government by winning 64 seats out of the 119 seats in the state assembly. While the ruling BRS was reduced to 39 seats. In Telangana, BJP had performed its best ever and won eight seats.

