PM Modi set to speak at public rallies in Telangana on October 1 and 3: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to embark on a visit to Telangana and Madhya Pradesh in the coming days to participate in various government functions and engage with the public, sources have informed news agency ANI. According to the sources, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Telangana on October 1 and 3, where he is anticipated to attend government events. During his visit to the state, he is also likely to address a public rally, underscoring the significance of public engagement in his itinerary.

Subsequently, on October 2 and 5, Prime Minister Modi is slated to travel to Madhya Pradesh, where he will engage with the public through a series of public meetings. This visit comes after PM Modi's earlier trip to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in September, during which he laid the foundation stone for several transformative projects.

In Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister dedicated multiple crucial rail sector projects, collectively valued at approximately Rs 6,350 crore, for the benefit of the nation. Additionally, he inaugurated 50-bed 'critical care blocks' in nine districts of Chhattisgarh and distributed 1 lakh sickle cell counseling cards to the screened population, as per a press release.

In Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for projects totaling over Rs 50,700 crore. This included the initiation of two IT parks in Indore, the establishment of six new industrial parks across the state, the commencement of a Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery, the launch of the 'Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone' in Narmadapuram, and the inception of a Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam.

It's noteworthy that elections are scheduled to take place in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana later this year. However, the Election Commission of India has yet to announce the official poll schedules for both states. These elections will be closely watched, and their outcomes will have implications for the political landscape in these regions, along with Rajasthan, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh, where elections are also due.

