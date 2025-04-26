Pakistani man detained in Hyderabad after illegally entering India to meet pregnant wife Pakistani national Mohammad Fayyaz was detained in Hyderabad for illegally entering India via Nepal to meet his pregnant wife amid heightened security following the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals based on their religious identity, security has been significantly heightened across Telangana, with Hyderabad placed on high alert. The Telangana police have intensified security arrangements in the city, particularly in sensitive areas such as the Old City, to prevent any untoward incidents.

Amid these heightened security measures, Hyderabad police have detained a Pakistani national, identified as Mohammad Fayyaz, for allegedly entering India illegally.

Pakistani national detained for illegal entry

According to reports, Mohammad Fayyaz, who had been working in Dubai, entered India through Nepal to meet his pregnant wife, a beautician residing in Hyderabad with her parents. Fayyaz reportedly traveled via the Nepal route and arrived in the city without proper documentation.

Authorities stated that upon receiving credible intelligence about his presence, the police detained Fayyaz for questioning. During interrogation, he claimed that he had no malicious intent and had come to India solely to see his wife, who is pregnant with their second child. Fayyaz reportedly told police that he was unaware of the seriousness of the current security situation in the country.

Repeat offender

This is not Fayyaz's first such incident. Sources reveal that he had previously entered India illegally through Nepal a few years ago and was detained at that time as well. The police are currently continuing their interrogation to verify his claims and assess any potential security threat.

Security tightened across Hyderabad

In light of the Pahalgam attack and Fayyaz’s detention, the Telangana police have ramped up patrols in all vulnerable areas, especially those with higher population densities and historical sensitivities. Authorities are closely monitoring all activities involving foreign nationals, particularly those from Pakistan. The police have also requested residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

A senior police official stated, “We are taking all precautionary measures to maintain law and order in the city. We urge citizens to cooperate with the authorities and support us in ensuring peace and security.”

The heightened alert follows the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, where 26 people were brutally killed by militants based on their religious identity. The attack has sparked nationwide concern and led to tightened security measures, especially concerning Pakistani nationals present in the country.