Owaisi's fierce remarks after calls for Muslims to stay indoors during Holi: 'We are not cowards' Asaduddin Owaisi addressed a gathering at Chowk-e-Masjid in Telangana's Hyderabad on Friday and criticised the orders to cover mosques on Holi. He also lashed out over the calls for Muslims to stay indoors saying that they will not will not run and that they are not cowards.

Asaduddin Owaisi, the AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP, on Friday delivered a fierce message after calls were made for Muslims to stay indoors or cover themselves during Holi, asserting the community's strength by saying, "We will not run, we are not cowards."

While addressing a gathering at Chowk-e-Masjid in Telangana's Hyderabad, Owaisi said, "Some say if you're so scared, you should not offer namaz and stay indoors. They say just like we have covered our mosques, we must cover ourselves also, or else stay indoors."

His remarks came in response to statements by some officials advising Muslims to remain indoors if they did not want to be colored during Holi. Notably, on March 6, Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal had suggested that those uncomfortable with colours should stay inside.

His comment was later backed by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Moreover, several mosques in Uttar Pradesh were covered with tarpaulin on orders from the local administration to prevent any untoward incidents during Holi celebrations.

"Those who migrated to Pakistan were cowards. We will not run, we are not cowards. A Chief Minister said Jumma namaz can be offered at home as well... Who is he to tell us what we can and cannot do?" Owaisi added.

This year, Holi coincided with the second Jumma namaz (Friday prayers) of Ramzan on March 14. Security forces conducted flag marches and set up checkpoints to ensure peaceful celebrations across several states.

Holi, Froday prayers observed peacefully in Sambhal

In UP's Sambhal, Holi festivities and Friday prayers were observed peacefully under tight security. Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra lauded the cooperation among communities, saying that peaceful celebrations "sent a strong message of harmony."

Meanwhile, Rajendra Pensia, the District Magistrate, also praised the cooperation of people in Sambhal, which was affected by violence in November last year. He said, "All are happy, and they are playing Holi by applying colours to one another. We are getting cooperation from everyone."

As part of the security measures, CO Anuj Chowdhary led a flag march along with other police personnel to ensure the law and order situation in the district. Chaudhary said the police monitored the situation through foot patrolling and drone surveillance.

"We are conducting foot-patrolling and drone surveillance", he said on Friday. Other than police, paramilitary forces also conducted a flag march in Sambhal, whereas the administration used drones to monitor the situation in the district properly.

(With ANI Inputs)