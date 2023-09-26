'Narendra Modi insulted sentiment of Telangana's people': BRS leader KTR ahead of PM's rally in Mahabubnagar

Follow us on Image Source : X/KTR BRS leader KTR

BRS Working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said targeted PM Modi over his Telangana's formation remark, saying the PM should apologise to the people of the state. He asserted PM's statement hurt people's sentiments in the state.

KTR's statement came ahead of PM Modi's rally to be organised by BJP in Telangana on October 1. The PM is scheduled to address a public meeting of the BJP at Mahabubnagar.

PM Modi has spoken insultingly about the formation of Telangana repeatedly in the past 10 years, hurting the self-respect of its people, said KTR who is the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

"On the formation of Telangana, PM Modi has said several times in Parliament that Congress killed the mother (Andhra Pradesh) to give birth to the child," claimed KTR.

"Saying that the child was taken out by killing the mother shows lack of knowledge and wisdom," he added.

BJP would face the curse of the people for insulting them and their sacrifices, the Telangana minister said.

PM Modi has also claimed that no celebrations took place when Telangana was formed 10 years ago, he added.

Initiating the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha -- Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' on September 18, PM Modi had said there were celebrations everywhere when the three new states of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were created during Vajpayee's time, but lamented that Telangana being carved out of Andhra Pradesh led to only bitterness and bloodshed in both states.

The PM is scheduled to address a public meeting to be organised by BJP at Mahabubnagar on October 1 ahead of Assembly polls.

Rama Rao also launched a scathing attack on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for rejecting the state cabinet's recommendation nominating two BRS leaders to the legislative council in the Governor's quota.

(With PTI inputs)

