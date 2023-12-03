Munugode Election Result 2023: Will Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy avenge his bypoll defeat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Munugode Election Result 2023

Munugode Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: Voters in Munugode Vidhan Sabha constituency in the 2014 assembly election favoured then Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi), but in the 2018 election, their votes shifted to Congress. Again in the 2022 by-poll, voters returned to TRS (now BRS). The trend predicts that the voters in the constituency are not loyal to a particular party. Munugode is constituency number 93 of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Telangana's Nalgonda district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency. The Munugode Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 30, 2023 in Munugode.

Candidates in Munugode:

Former Lok Sabha member Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the Congress party, Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Chelamalla Krishna Reddy from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are prominent candidates in the Munugode constituency.

Communist Party of India's (Marxist) Donuri Narsi Reddy, Bhartiya Swadeshi Congress candidate Ale Venkatesham, Bahujana Left Party's Avvaru Venu Kumar, Dharma Samaj Party's Erpula Galaiah, Alliance of Democratic Reforms Party's Katta Prabhakar Reddy, Social Justice Party of India's KV Goud, Yuga Thulasi Party's Kolishetty Shiva Kumar, National Nava Kranthi Party's Kambapati Satyanarayana Prajapathi, Telangana Rajya Samithi's Jinkala Krishna Mudiraj, Bahujan Republican Socialist Party's Narasimha Giri, Vidhyarthula Rajakiya Party's Noone Suresh, Navarang Congress Party's Bollepally Naresh, Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party's Achana Srinivasulu and 23 Independent candidates are also in the fray.

What happened in Munugode in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2014, TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy won the Munugode seat by defeating Independent candidate Palvai Sravanthi with a margin of 38,055 votes. In 2018, Congress leader Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy won the seat by defeating TRS sitting MLA Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy with a margin of 22,552 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Munugode?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, TRS candidate Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud was leading from the Munugode constituency. Congress leader Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON ELECTIONS RESULTS