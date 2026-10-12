Masked men in nightgowns use ambulance to loot ATM in Telangana, incident captured on CCTV

In an unusual heist, a group of masked men dressed in nightgowns used an ambulance to loot a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Kamareddy district of Telangana late Sunday night. The incident took place at around 1:30 am at the Gandhari Mandal headquarters along the busy Kamareddy–Banswada main road. This came to light after nearby residents noticed the damaged machine and informed the local police. CCTVs installed inside the ATM and nearby captured the entire incident. According to the available CCTV footage, the group used heavy-duty cutters to break open the machine and extract the cash before escaping. The videos of the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.

The exact stolen amount is not yet known

Police personnel from the Gandhari Police Station, along with a forensic clues team, rushed to the spot to gather evidence and register a case. The police have launched an investigation into the matter, but the exact stolen amount has not yet been officially confirmed.

According to available information, officials are auditing bank records and analysing recent cash deposits, prior withdrawals, and the remaining balance to calculate the exact financial loss.

A strikingly similar pattern was seen on September 19

This incident comes just weeks after two State Bank of India ATMs in Durshed and Thimmapur, on the outskirts of Karimnagar, were targeted on September 19. The suspects in those cases allegedly used gas cutters, wore women's clothing and attempted to obstruct CCTV surveillance.

Earlier, police arrested two interstate accused in connection with cases registered in Adilabad district, Telangana, over cryptocurrency investment fraud on Sunday.

The two key accused from Andhra Pradesh allegedly cheated around 500 victims through a Ponzi scheme and multi-level marketing by running a fake website in the name of a cryptocurrency platform, promising to double investments within two years.

"The investigation indicates that hundreds of people across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and other areas may have been cheated, with the total amount involved suspected to exceed Rs 10 crore," Adilabad District Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said in a release.

The investigation further revealed that after collecting money from investors, the accused allegedly shut down the website and failed to repay the investments.

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