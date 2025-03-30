Man opens fire at Sania Mirza's sister Anam's Dawat-e-Ramzan expo in Hyderabad, arrested Dawat-e-Ramzan, organised by Anam Mirza, is a well-known exhibition and food festival held annually in Hyderabad during the holy month of Ramzan.

A man has been arrested for allegedly opening fire into the air during an altercation at the 'Dawat-e-Ramzan' exhibition in Hyderabad, organised by Tennis player Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza.

The incident took place on March 29 (Saturday) under the Gudi Malkapur police station limits, where the accused fired two rounds during a dispute between two individuals. Police swiftly responded, apprehending the accused and seizing the weapon. An investigation is ongoing to determine further details.

Minor altercation leads to gunfire

According to the Inspector of Gudimalkapur police station, a minor altercation broke out between the owners of a perfume shop and a toy shop at the exhibition. "A small fight broke out at an exhibition Dawat E Ramzan between a perfume shop and a toy shop owner, and it was compromised. In between, he (accused hassebuddin) unnecessarily fired two rounds in the air with his licensed pistol. So we registered a case under the Arms Act and are investigating why the firing was carried out," the inspector said.

The police further stated that the person who fired the bullets was not related to either of the shop owners involved in the altercation. The accused, Haseebuddin alias Hyder, a former Sarpanch and a resident of AC Guards Paramount Colony, is reported to have a licensed gun from Nampally.

"The Gun license he is holding is from Nampally. We received a police complaint. The accused is saying that everyone tried to attack him, so he fired in the air. We found the shells. Weapon has been seized," the police added.

The investigation is ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances behind the incident.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Telangana: Three students booked for ragging and 'humiliating' junior in govt medical college

Also Read: Hyderabad: Man held for brandishing air rifle while travelling in open-top vehicle