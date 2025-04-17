Man brutally kills 5 newborn puppies in parking lot in Hyderabad, CCTV captures incident When initially asked, Ashish claimed he was trying to prevent the puppies from approaching his dog. However, the CCTV footage contradicted his claims.

Hyderabad:

In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, a man in Hyderabad allegedly killed five newborn puppies by smashing them against the wall and floor in the basement parking of a residential apartment complex. The incident was reported at the Indis VB apartments and was captured on CCTV. Identified as Ashish, the accused, a businessman and pet parent, was out walking his dog when the incident was reported.

Moreover, the CCTV footage showed the accused picking up a puppy and brutally smashing it to the ground. He was also seen checking if the puppy was alive before crushing it under his feet.

Sharing the chilling video on X, one user wrote, "I am writing to urgently report a horrifying act of animal cruelty that occurred in our community. An individual has been witnessed brutally killing 5 newborn puppies by smashing their heads with a stone and his foot and throwing them against a pillar."

The user also tagged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and PETA India in his post. The user in another post urged authorities to take cognisance of this insensible act and demanded immediate investigation and legal action.

When initially asked, Ashish claimed he was trying to prevent the puppies from approaching his dog. However, footage contradicted his claims. Faced by neighbors, he admitted to the act, stating, “I hit them with a rock and smashed them against the wall,” and acknowledged that the puppies had not harmed him.

When asked if he had any issue with stray dogs, Ashish replied, “Sometimes, they bark and attack.”

In another CCTV footage, neighbours are seen confronting him while he broke down as his wife tried to intervene.

While one resident in the society called him “a threat to society” after seeing the footage, the incident has sparked outrage, with calls for strict legal action.