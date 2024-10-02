KT Rama Rao sends legal notice to Telangana Minister over Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce comments

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BRS working president KT Rama Rao, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Comments on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao has sent a legal notice to Telangana Minister Konda Surekha over her alleged comments that he had played a role in the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. As per the KTR's PRO, his advocate has sent a legal notice to the minister.

In the legal notice, KTR said that Surekha made the comments to "tarnish" his image, and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the statements made. BRS also condemned the remarks in a post on X, and also refuted the allegations of phone tapping made by Surekha. "In the legal notice, KTR stated that Konda Surekha Addagolu made the comments by taking the names of Samantha-Nagachaitanya only with the aim of tarnishing his image. Surekha is using her name for political purposes only with a political party. Konda Surekha, as a minister, is misused her position," the post read.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu parted ways with her former husband and actor Chaitanya Akkineni in 2021. Since then the couple has never been spotted a the same place. Sam had openly said at Koffee With Karan that things ended on a bitter note for the couple and that they might not see eye to eye with each other.

What did Konda Surekha said?

Telangana's Forests Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday triggered a massive row after allegations against Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao and linking him with the divorce of actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

"It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha's divorce happened...He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them...He used to make them drug addicts and then do this...Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family, everybody is aware that such a thing happened," Surekha told reporters on Wednesday.

Launching a scathing attack on KT Rama Rao, son of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Surekha said he was the reason why many actresses left the film industry and married early. She went on to say that KT Rama Rao blackmailed film personalities after getting them addicted to drugs.

She also stated that she suspected that the BRS leader was behind a series of offensive posts against her.

Her controversial statements brought sharp criticism from Naga Chaitanya's father, veteran Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, who said her statements were "completely irrelevant and false" and demanded that she withdraw them. "I strongly condemn the comments of the Honorable Minister Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticize your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy," read a rough translation of his post on X, formerly Twitter.

"As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately," he added.

Samantha hits back

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story and wrote a long note to clear her side on the matter. "To be a woman, to come out and work, to survive in a glamorous industry where women are more often than not treated as props, to fall in love & to fall out of love, to still stand up and fight...It takes a lot of courage and strength. Konda Surekha Garu, I am proud of what this journey turned me into please don't trivialise it. I hope you realise that your words carry significant weight as a minister. I implore you to be responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy," Samantha wrote.

Here note further read, "My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn't invite misrepresentation. To clarify: my divorce was mutual consent and amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. Could you please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to continue doing so."

