KCR confident of 3rd consecutive term as Telangana Assembly elections inch closer

Telangana Assembly elections 2023: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expressed confidence that the ruling Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party will emerge victorious in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. He anticipates that the party will secure an increase of seven to eight seats compared to the number of seats it won in the last polls.

During the debate in the assembly regarding the overall growth in Telangana, KCR blamed Congress leaders for the slackness during their previous regime. He held them responsible for the issues that the state faced in the past, highlighting the contrast with the current administration's efforts towards progress and development.

'We will win 100%'

"I can say with guarantee that we will win 100 per cent seven to eight seats more than we got in the last elections. No one needs to have any doubts about it," he said.

Rao said that if the rulers are sincere and honest, they will receive blessings from both God and nature. He pointed out that during the last decade under the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule, Telangana has been successful in generating more hydel power and even selling it to Rajasthan on a returnable basis.

KCR hit out at Congress

Hitting out at the Congress, KCR said, "During the Indian National Congress rule in the united state (before bifurcation), 30,000 to 35,000 lakes vanished. They were subjected to encroachment."

During discussions about the drinking water issue, the Chief Minister said that the Centre has recognized Telangana as a zero-Fluorosis state. He attributed this achievement to the state government's efforts in providing safe drinking water to the people. On agricultural growth in the state, he said Telangana currently uses 27-28 lakh tonne of urea for farming activity as against seven lakh tonne earlier.

Telangana to soon achieve target of 25,000 MW installed power capacity

Narrating the growth of power capacity in Telangana during the BRS rule, KCR said the state will soon achieve the target of 25,000 MW installed power capacity against the existing capacity of 18,756 MW. He alleged that NTPC which was mandated to set up 4,000 MW plant in the state as per the AP Reorganisation Act, has now taken up only 1,600 MW.

KCR also said Telangana is in number one position when it comes to per capita power consumption and the national average is nowhere near the state. "Today we reached 18,756 MW. The target of reaching 25,000 MW will be reached very soon. The 4,000 MW Damaracherla thermal power plant will be inaugurated very soon… (total) 6,400 MW installed capacity will be added (to the existing capacity). With that, the target of 25,000 MW installed capacity will be achieved. I can announce this happily," he said.

