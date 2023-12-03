Kamareddy Election Result 2023: Will Congress state chief Revanth Reddy defeat KCR?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kamareddy Election Result 2023

Kamareddy Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: There is a direct fight between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress party in Kamareddy. BRS candidate Gampa Govardhan defeated Congress contestant Mohd Ali Shabbir with a margin of 4,557 votes in 2018. Kamareddy is constituency number 16 of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Telangana's Kamareddy district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Zahirabad Lok Sabha constituency. The Kamareddy Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 30, 2023 in Kamareddy.

Candidates in Kamareddy:

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), Anumula Revanth Reddy from the Congress party and Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the three important candidates in the Kamareddy constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Udthawar Suresh Goud, Praja Sena Party's (PSP) Akula Hanmandlu, Dharma Samaj Party's (DSP) Ugrawai Boleshwar, Bahujan Mukti Party's (BMP) Kanyaka Prasanna, All India Forward Bloc's (AIFB) Kanuganti Raju, Yuga Thulasi Party's (YTP) Kotagiri Srinivas, Uttara Raashtra Telangana Party's (URTP) Dandu Dhanunjay, Rajyadhikara Party's Pampari Narsimha Narender, Bahujan Bharat Party's (BBP) R Babbu, Republican Party of India's (RPI) Mohammed Arif, Bahujana Left Party's (BLP) Siddiramulu Sirigadha and Independent candidates Arrolla Naresh, Akula Hareesh, Katikam Sanga Reddy, Kante Sayanna, Kunta Ravi, Gabbula Nagender, Chandra Sekhar Chalika, Chevula Parashuramulu, Jukanti Anjal Reddy, Dodle Rajender, BB Naik, Nila Nagaraju, Banthilal Manja, Barigela Shiva, Bodasu Narsimlu, Bhargavi Mangilipally, Mohammed Khaleelullah, Mohammed Taher Bin Ahmed, Madishetty Thirupathi, Ravi Nayak Bhukya, Rajagiri Santhosh Reddy, Rupavath Kondaiah, Venkanna Gugulothu, Shaik Abdul Wahed and Hassan Shaik are also in the fray.

What happened in Kamareddy in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2014, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Gampa Govardhan won the Kamareddy seat by defeating Congress candidate Mohd Ali Shabbir with a margin of 8,683 votes. In 2018, TRS candidate Gampa Govardhan again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Mohd Ali Shabbir with a margin of 4,557 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Kamareddy?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, TRS candidate BB Patil was leading from the Kamareddy constituency. Congress candidate Madan Mohan Rao was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

