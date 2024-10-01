K Kavitha to undergo medical tests following health issues during Tihar prison stay

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha.

BRS MLC K Kavitha is set to undergo medical tests at a private hospital on Tuesday, according to sources close to her. The results of these tests will determine whether she requires hospitalisation. The assessments are expected to be finalized today.

Kavitha, the daughter of BRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao, faced various health challenges during her incarceration at Tihar prison, including gynaecological issues and persistent high fever. She had previously been examined at AIIMS in Delhi.

Kavitha was released from Tihar in August after the Supreme Court granted her bail in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, following her arrest in March.

What was K Kavitha accused of?

The ED and CBI have accused K Kavitha of being part of the "South Group," which includes various businessmen and politicians allegedly involved in paying Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party in exchange for favorable treatment in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

The CBI inquiry was initiated based on a report from the Delhi chief secretary, filed in July, which revealed prima facie violations of several laws, including the GNCTD Act 1991, the Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, the Delhi Excise Act 2009, and the Delhi Excise Rules 2010.

Additionally, the ED submitted a supplementary prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in the excise policy case against Kavitha and other accused individuals, including Chanpreet Singh, Damodar, Prince Singh, and Arvind Kumar.

In July, the Delhi High Court denied Kavitha's bail applications, stating that she appeared to be one of the main conspirators in the alleged criminal conspiracy. However, on August 12, the Supreme Court directed the investigation agencies to respond to her plea challenging the Delhi court's ruling. Ultimately, Kavitha was granted bail in both the ED and CBI cases on August 27.

(PTI inputs)