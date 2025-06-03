Inspired by Japan's Kitakyushu, Telangana to develop 80-acre eco-town in Hyderabad Telangana, inspired by Japan's Kitakyushu, will develop an 80-acre Eco-Town in Hyderabad to promote sustainable, zero-emission urban development through Indo-Japanese collaboration.

Hyderabad:

In a major push towards sustainable urban development, the Telangana government has announced plans to develop a state-of-the-art Eco-Town in Hyderabad, inspired by the Japanese city of Kitakyushu. The project will span 80 acres and focus on sustainability, zero-emission goals, and inclusive economic growth, ensuring the needs of future generations are met.

The announcement was made on Monday by Telangana’s Minister for IT and Industries, D. Sridhar Babu, during a special event titled “From Kitakyushu to Telangana: Promoting Sustainable Industrial Development” held in Hyderabad.

Strategic roadmap through bilateral cooperation

Minister D. Sridhar Babu stated that the initiative is a result of a bilateral cooperation agreement between Telangana and Kitakyushu, which will serve as a strategic roadmap for the proposed Eco-Town. The collaboration is expected to bring in advanced Japanese technologies and urban innovation strategies to Telangana.

Highlighting the state’s achievements, Sridhar Babu said:“Over the last 18 months, sustained efforts by the Telangana government have attracted Rs 3 lakh crore in investments. We are keen to encourage Japanese investment in Telangana across sectors such as clean technologies, circular economy, riverfront development, digital innovation, and net-zero carbon targets.”

Direct flight connectivity and stronger ties

To further enhance bilateral ties, discussions are underway to explore the possibility of direct flight services between Hyderabad and Kitakyushu. The move is expected to boost not just economic and industrial collaboration, but also tourism and cultural exchange.

CM Revanth Reddy welcomes the agreement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy welcomed the cooperation agreement, calling it a major step towards inclusive economic development, zero emissions, and urban innovation. In an official statement, he said the collaboration will lay the foundation for building an ecosystem focused on sustainable and smart urban planning.

The Chief Minister, who recently returned from an official visit to Japan, noted:

“The Eco-Town model in Kitakyushu has deeply inspired us. We’ve signed several agreements with Japanese companies to develop a similar model in Hyderabad that aligns with our long-term vision for the state.”

A model for the future

The Eco-Town project is set to become a landmark initiative in India’s efforts toward green growth and sustainable city planning. With Japanese expertise and Telangana’s proactive governance, the collaboration is expected to set new benchmarks for eco-friendly urban ecosystems in the country.

As Telangana takes bold strides in environmental and economic innovation, this Indo-Japanese partnership may serve as a template for other Indian states aiming for balanced and responsible development.