India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: KCR-led BRS faces tough challenge from BJP in 2024

Telangana Opinion Poll: Chief Minister KCR-led BRS is likely to face a tough challenge posed by the emerging BJP in Telangana in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, according to India TV-CNX Opinion Poll on Friday (July 28).

In a major boost to the BJP, which is looking to make inroads into Telangana, the saffron party is predicted to witness a gain of two seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as against the previous 2019 contest in the southern state, winning 6 seats, as per the Opinion Poll.

Chief Minister KCR’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is predicted to maintain the winning lead in the state, though it is shown to be suffering a loss of 1 seat. The BRS is expected to win 8 seats with 40% voteshare, while the BJP is likely to secure 6 seats with a 28% vote percentage.

Congress, on the other hand, which is a part of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance is likely to stand third in the table with two seats and a voting percentage of 23%.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, out of the total of 17 seats, the BJP won 4, TRS (now BRS) 9, Congress 3, and AIMIM 1.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM is again predicted to settle with only the Hyderabad seat next year.

However, KCR's party is expected to win the most number of seats in the state.

Race for 2024

The BJP is putting in a lot of effort to come to power in Telangana in this year’s Assembly elections, dislodging the KCR government.

The saffron party, which failed to put up a decent show in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana winning only 4 out of the 17 seats, is gearing up to take on KCR in this year’s Assembly polls as well as next year’s general elections.

Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah has visited Telangana a number of times to prepare the ground for the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also hit the ground in Telangana on various occasions.

KCR’s TRS and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, which are not a part of the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A. alliance, are likely to contest separately or may announce a coalition in the run-up to the elections.

The race for 2024 in Telangana is in all likelihood expected to be a neck-and-neck contest with the real election campaign yet to get kickstarted.