IAF Hyderabad airshow: Hyderabad Police issues traffic advisory for today | Check route diversions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

As the Indian Air Force is set to hold an air show on Sunday, the Hyderabad Police has issued a traffic advisory for the civilians. There have been various restrictions and deviations on roads leading to Necklace Road, Tank Bund and Hussain Sagar. The route diversions will be in place between 2 pm and 9 pm.

Prime route diversions

Necklace Rotary: Traffic coming from the Khairtabad flyover towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Indira Gandhi statue (Necklace Rotary) towards PVNR Marg/Necklace Road – Prasads IMAX/ Mint compound Lane. VV Statue: From Rajbhavan and Panjagutta will be diverted at VV Statue towards Shadan, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad. Telugu Thalli flyover entrance: Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar will be diverted to Telugu Thalli flyover towards Katta Maisamma. and will not be allowed towards old Ambedkar Junction. Old Telugu Thalli Junction: From Liberty traffic will be diverted at Old Telugu Thalli Junction towards Iqbal Minar and will be restricted towards Upper Tank Bund. Old PS Saifabad: Traffic coming from Nirankari Junction and round will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi and will not be allowed towards Iqbal Minar Minar. Ravindra Bharathi: Traffic from Old PS Saifabad will be diverted towards Ravindra Bharathi and HTP and will not be allowed towards Iqbal Minar. Meanwhile, traffic from HTP will be diverted towards Lakdikapool and will not be permitted towards Iqbal Minar. Karbala Maidan: People travelling from Ranigunj towards the upper tank bund will not be permitted and will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House. Kavadiguda X roads: CGO Towers traffic towards the Sailing Club will be diverted at Kavadiguda X roads towards DBR Mills & Jabbar Complex. Kavadiguda X roads: Traffic coming from DBR Mills will be diverted at Kawadiguda X roads towards Jabbar Complex & CGO Towers. DBR Mills: Traffic from Dhobi Ghat towards Upper Tank Bund/Children's Park will not be allowed and will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Kavadiguda X roads.

Which points to avoid in the city while travelling?

Ravindra Bharati

Ambedkar Statue

Iqbal Minar

Nallagutta

V.V. Statue, Khairatabad

Old PS Saifabad

Kavadiguda Crossroads

Indira Park crossroads

Telugu Thalli Junction

Necklace Rotary

Kattamaisamma

Liberty

Ranigunj

Karbala Maidan

RTC buses diversions

All city buses heading towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan towards Bible House.

The inter-district RTC buses from Secunderabad towards MGBS via Tank Bund will be diverted at Sweekar – Upakar Junction in JBS Chowk. They will be diverted towards YWCA – Sangeeth – Mettuguda – Tarnaka – Nallakunta – Fever Hospital X roads Barkathpura – Tourist Hotel – Nimboli Adda – Chaderghat – Rangmahal and reach MGBS.