Hyderabad woman seen starving on Chicago street, mother appeals to govt to bring her back | Video

The woman went to the US for study

BRS leader Khaleequr Rahman retweeted a post in which a Hyderabad woman, Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, who went to the US to pursue a master's degree, has been seen on Chicago roads in starving condition. The post is attached with a letter dated- July 22, 2023, written by Zaidi's mother Syeda Wahaj Fatima to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar seeking his help to bring her daughter back to India.

In her letter to the Foreign Minister, the mother said her daughter is fighting depression and she is on the verge of starvation after she lost her belongings in the US.

The matter came to light after Rahaman shared the post on his Twitter handle.

“My daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Maula Ali, Medchal−Malkajgiri district in Telangana, went to pursue her Masters's at TRINE University in Detroit, the US in August 2021 and was often in touch with us. But, for the past two months, she has not been in touch with me and recently we came to know through two Hyderabad youths that my daughter is under depression and her entire belonging has been stolen due to which she is on the verge of starvation and being spotted on the roads of Chicago, USA. It is requested to you kindly ask the Embassy of India, Washington DC, USA and the Indian Consulate in Chicago, USA to immediately interfere and bring back my daughter as soon as possible to India," her letter read.

