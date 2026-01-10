Hyderabad shocker: 27-year-old woman poisons family before hanging in Hastinapuram Hyderabad shocker: In the family residence, Sushmita first administered poison to her 11-month-old son and sister-in-law Lalitha. While the infant succumbed quickly, Lalitha survived after rushed hospitalization and remains under close medical watch.

Hyderabad:

A 27-year-old woman, Sushmita, allegedly took her own life by hanging in Hyderabad's Jayakrishna Enclave, Hastinapuram, under Meerpet Police Station limits. In a heartbreaking act beforehand, she reportedly poisoned her 11-month-old son, Ashwanth Nandan Reddy, who sadly died, and her 45-year-old sister-in-law, Lalitha, who remains hospitalised.

Sequence of devastating events

The incident unfolded in the family home, where Sushmita first gave poison to her infant son and Lalitha. While the child succumbed to the effects, Lalitha received urgent medical care and is under medical treatment as authorities monitor her condition. Sushmita then hanged herself, leaving investigators to piece together the motives behind the double tragedy.

Allegations of husband's harassment

A formal complaint accuses Sushmita's husband, Yashwanth Reddy, of ongoing harassment that may have driven her to this desperate step. Family members highlighted sustained emotional or domestic abuse as a potential trigger, though police have yet to confirm details pending deeper inquiry.

Police launch full investigation

Meerpet Police registered the case swiftly and began probing the suicide, poisoning, and harassment claims. Early findings point to domestic strife, with further details expected as forensic reports and witness statements emerge.