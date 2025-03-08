Hyderabad traffic advisory issued for Women’s Day event: Check restrictions, list of affected routes Hyderabad traffic advisory: Traffic disruptions are also expected at key junctions, including Chilkalguda X Road, Patny X Road, Paradise Junction, and Rasoolpura Junction.

Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: The Hyderabad Police issued a traffic advisory and imposed restrictions on March 8 from 6 AM to 9 AM due to a 5K run organised by the Women Safety Wing at Peoples Plaza in celebration of International Women’s Day. The event will be organised at Parade Ground, Secunderabad.

Hyderabad traffic advisory: List of routes to avoid

The general commuters in Hyderabad are advised to avoid routes around Panjagutta, Greenlands, Begumpet and Secunderabad Parade Ground route during the affected hours due to anticipated congestion. The road between Tivoli and Plaza X-roads will also be closed during the event.

Traffic disruptions are also expected at key junctions, including Chilkalguda X Road, Patny X Road, Paradise Junction, and Rasoolpura Junction.

Commuters should avoid MG Road, RP Road, and SD Road during this period.

Commuters travelling to Secunderabad Railway Station and Jubilee Bus Station need to start early to avoid delays and are encouraged to use Metro Rail services where possible.

Hyderabad traffic advisory: Check list of affected areas

During the event, traffic will be diverted or halted at several key locations, including Buddha Bhavan, Nallagutta ‘X’ Road, Necklace Rotary, VV Statue, Telugu Talli Junction and the Secretariat North-East Gate.

Hyderabad traffic advisory: Check route diversions