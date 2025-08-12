Hyderabad: Shots fired during daylight robbery at jewellery shop, manager injured | Video The incident took place just minutes after the store opened for business. Armed assailants fired two rounds before fleeing with jewellery.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad witnessed a shocking daylight robbery on Tuesday when unidentified armed assailants stormed into a jewellery store in Chanda Nagar area in Hyderabad, opening fire and injuring the shop manager before fleeing with valuables.

The incident took place just minutes after the store opened for business. According to reports, six or seven members wearing masks barged into the store at around 10.35 and threatened the staff with weapons and tried to rob the jewellery after firing shots. They escaped with some silver jewellery on display at the shop.

Assailants fired two rounds, manager injured

Police said the assailants fired two rounds before escaping, creating panic in the busy commercial area.

They demanded keys from the store manager, and when he refused, shot him in the thigh before firing at the CCTV camera. The manager sustained a bullet injury on his leg. The injured manager was rushed to a hospital, where doctors confirmed his condition is stable and there is no threat to his life.

After they could not open the safe, they took away some silver jewellery on display and fled on motorcycles, police said.

Police teams rushed to the spot. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty visited the scene of the offence. Further investigation is on.

