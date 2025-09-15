Hyderabad rains wreak havoc: City waterlogged, three missing after Sunday night downpour Hyderabad experienced relentless rainfall on Sunday night, resulting in widespread waterlogging, traffic chaos, and tragic incidents of people being swept away in floodwaters.

Hyderabad:

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad late Sunday night, flooding key roads and bringing the city’s traffic to a crawl. Several areas, including Musheerabad, Nampally, and Parsigutta, were left submerged after intense rainfall overwhelmed the city’s drainage system. Despite efforts by the traffic police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) teams, arterial roads remained heavily waterlogged, sparking frustration among residents and commuters.

Siddipet sees 245.5 mm, Hyderabad not far behind

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, the highest rainfall between 8:30 AM on September 14 and 8:00 AM on September 15 was recorded in Narayanraopet (Siddipet) at 245.5 mm. Other notable figures include:

Abdullapurmet-Thatianaram (Rangareddy): 128 mm

Musheerabad (Hyderabad): Between 114.5 mm and 124 mm at various points

The sudden cloudburst flooded low-lying areas and caused severe inconvenience during early morning hours on Monday.

3 incidents: 3 people swept away in floodwaters

In a tragic development, three people went missing after being swept away by strong water currents in separate incidents:

Parsigutta: A man named Sunny was washed away after a drain wall collapsed near the 44 bus stop. His scooter was later found near Parsigutta church, but he remains untraced.

Nampally: Two men, Arjun (26) and Rama (28), also went missing after being carried away by floodwaters.

Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel are conducting intensive search operations, checking nearby manholes and drains to locate the missing individuals.

GHMC responds

GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal stated that she is personally monitoring the situation from the command control centre in Banjara Hills. Pumps and diversion teams have been deployed to drain floodwaters and reroute traffic. However, residents and local shopkeepers voiced their anger, citing long-standing drainage issues in many neighborhoods. Several businesses reported water entering their shops, damaging merchandise and causing financial losses.

More rain forecasted, fear of worsening situation

With the weather forecast predicting further rainfall, residents fear that the already fragile drainage infrastructure may not hold up. Many are calling for urgent and permanent solutions to Hyderabad’s recurring urban flooding problem.