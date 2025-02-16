Hyderabad Police deports Nigerian national over visa violation, engaging in illegal activities

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Hyderabad Police deports Nigerian national

As a part of an ongoing crackdown on foreign nationals involved in illegal activities, Hyderabad City Police have deported a foreign national from Nigeria, for violating visa rules. As per the official statement, 40-year-old Ikechukwu Sylvester Mbah, was engaged in illegal activities that posed a threat to national security. According to an official release, Mbah, originally from Nigeria, arrived in Mumbai in 2012 on a business visa and initially engaged in the cloth trade.

Was arrested earlier in connection with a Passport Act violation

He would purchase clothing at lower rates in Mumbai and export it to Nigeria. However, in 2019, Mbah was arrested by Taloja Police, Navi Mumbai, in connection with a Passport Act violation. After serving a two-year sentence, he was released from Central Prison, Navi Mumbai, and began residing in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, with friends involved in drug trafficking.

On February 5, 2025, Mbah was found wandering suspiciously in the Humayun Nagar area of Hyderabad. Upon interrogation, he failed to provide any valid documents or explain his presence in the city. It was revealed that his visa had expired, and he had overstayed in India without proper authorisation.

Following a thorough investigation and coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Mbah was deported to Nigeria, where he originally hailed from. Hyderabad Police said that a growing number of foreign nationals have entered India on medical, student, or business visas and, despite the expiry of their visas and passports, have continued to stay in the country.

Six Nigerian nationals detained in Delhi

Earlier this year, six Nigerian nationals, including two women, were detained by Delhi police for overstaying their visas by more than four years. The individuals were identified as Ezeogu Obiorah Franklin Howard (31), Boadu Nancy (30), Kouadio Yopo Leopold (28), Henry (27), Marry Theresa (26) and Sandey Patrik (35).

As per the police official, all six were found living secretly in Delhi. They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered the detention of the five individuals. The sixth individual, Sandey Patrik, was found to be involved in an ongoing case of the Foreigners Act at Uttam Nagar Police Station, with a non-bailable warrant issued against him by the trial court.

(With inputs from agencies)