Hyderabad police caution BJP MLA Raja Singh, urge use of bulletproof escort amid threats Hyderabad’s Mangalhat Police have issued a formal notice to BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh, warning him for ignoring state-provided security arrangements amid repeated threats to his life. The police urged him to use his bulletproof vehicle and the assigned security team, when visiting sensitive areas.

Hyderabad:

The Mangalhat Police in Hyderabad have issued a formal notice to BJP legislator Thakur Raja Singh, warning him against bypassing state-sanctioned security protocols, particularly during visits to areas classified as "highly communal-sensitive."

In the notice dated June 1, Singh—who represents the Goshamahal constituency—was urged to strictly adhere to security arrangements, including the use of a bulletproof vehicle and a team of four assigned security personnel.

"Once again, you are requested to protect yourself by using a bulletproof vehicle and inevitably utilize the (1+4) security personnel allotted by the Government," the notice read, citing concerns about repeated threats to Singh’s life.

Frequent threats and protocol violations

Police highlighted that Singh had been receiving "frequent threatening calls" but had been moving through sensitive zones without his protective escort, thereby disregarding precautionary measures. "It is to once again alert that you have been receiving frequent threatening calls and it is noticed that you are often leaving the residence and office without any security personnel and moving in highly communal-sensitive areas... which shows negligence towards your life and safety," the notice stated.

On May 31, Singh reportedly visited Talabkatta, Bhavani Nagar, Injanboli, Baba Nagar, Bahadurpura, Santosh Nagar, Yakutpura, Golkonda, and Jirra between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm—all of which have been flagged as sensitive zones by law enforcement agencies.

Potential risk to public order

A senior officer from the West Zone, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The MLA is expected to follow all advised security protocols to avoid any untoward incident. Ignoring these measures not only endangers his life but also increases the burden on law enforcement.” The police have submitted a copy of the notice to the Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police for further action and oversight.

Thakur Raja Singh currently serves as a Member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly from the Goshamahal constituency.

(With PTI inputs)