Hyderabad: Massive fire at commercial building in Habsiguda, no casualty reported

A massive fire broke out on Wednesday at the first floor of the commercial complex in Habsiguda. "Fire breaks out in a building housing a hotel and clothes showroom in the Habsiguda area of Hyderabad. Five fire tenders have arrived on the spot to bring the fire under control," said Madhusudan, Fire officer, Secunderabad district.

Earlier on July 17, a fire accident took place at a private manufacturing company in which nine employees belonging to different states suffered "severe" burn injuries on Monday. The fire incident took place when workers were engaged in manufacturing plastic granules at a company in Shadnagar near here, police said on Monday.

The company, apart from making masterbatches (plastic granules), also specialises in additives and blend colours among others.

The incident occurred on Sunday night resulting in more than 50 per cent burns to nine employees and all of them were admitted to different hospitals where they are receiving treatment, they said.

The injured belong to Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha and Jharkhand, police said. The blaze broke out while the workers were making plastic granules at the company, they said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, police said. However, media reports suggested that a blast happened in the company which led to the fire incident.

More details are awaited...

