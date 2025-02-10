Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out in textile shop near Charminar, several shops suffer damages

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fire tenders were rushed to the spot of the fire mishap.

A massive fire broke out at Diwan Devdi, near Charminar in Hyderabad’s old city. The blaze broke out in a textile shop on the fourth floor of Madina-Abbas Towers and spread quickly to nearby clothing shops.

Local residents, police and fire tenders rushed to the spot and began efforts to bring the fire under control. 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Neighbouring shop owners claimed that the fire engulfed other shops, causing extensive property damage.

Business owners in the affected area expressed concern over the massive losses caused by the fire. Reportedly the fire has still not been brought under control.