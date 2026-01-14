Hyderabad hit-and-run: Speeding biker rams traffic home guard during checking, manhunt launched | VIDEO A traffic home guard in Hyderabad was injured in a hit-and-run incident during a checking drive on Bahadurpura Road. The biker fled after crashing into him and police have launched a manhunt. Investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify and apprehend the accused.

Hyderabad:

A hit-and-run incident occurred in Telangana's Hyderabad on Tuesday during a routine traffic check, when a speeding biker rammed into a traffic home guard on Bahadurpura Road, leaving him injured and prompting an immediate police hunt to track down the offender.

The injured home guard was identified as 40-year-old Jangaiah. Posted at the Falaknuma Traffic Police Station, he was placing barricades on the road to set up a check post when a fast-approaching biker crashed into him and fled the spot. As per the information, the sudden impact left the officer injured, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police register case and begin manhunt

Meanwhile, the Bahadurpura Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation into the incident. Efforts are underway to identify the biker through CCTV footage and witness accounts. Police teams have intensified their search and are working to ensure the accused is traced and arrested soon, officials said.

Auto-rickshaw driver caught for drunken driving threatens traffic cops

Earlier this month, an auto-rickshaw driver allegedly threatened traffic police personnel with a dead snake in Hyderabad after he was caught for drunken driving, police said. The incident happened on Saturday (January 3) in an area under Chandrayangutta Traffic Police Station limits when the driver was found driving the three-wheeler in a "drunken" state during a checking. A case was registered against the driver, a police official said. The traffic personnel took the auto-rickshaw in "safe custody" and told him to take out his belongings from the vehicle when he suddenly took out the dead snake and tried to threaten the personnel demanding to not to register case and release his auto, the official said.

