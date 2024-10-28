Fire engulfs illegal crackers shop during Diwali sales in Hyderabad, horrific visuals emerge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Fire engulfs cracker shop in Hyderabad

A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Hyderabad's Sultan Bazar area late on Sunday night and spread to a firecracker shop leading to huge blazes. The rousing fire damaged multiple vehicles and caused injuries to one woman.

Soon after the incident, fire officers rushed to the spot. The fire was later doused at around 10:45 pm, the officials said. Talking about the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sultan Bazar K Shankar said the incident occurred in a restaurant and got spread to a nearby illegal cracker shop.

Fire doused

ACP Shankar further said, "The fire was doused at around 10.30-10.45 pm. It is a restaurant that is completely burnt. 7-8 cars were gutted in the fire. A lady received minor injuries." "The blaze that erupted in a restaurant spread to a nearby cracker shop, called the Paras Fireworks. The shop has no certificate. It was an illegal shop. We will take action against them," he added.

The official further added that the damage could have been worse had there been a residential area in the locality.

Meanwhile, District Fire Officer A Venkanna said, "We received a call at 9.18 pm. Fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the fire. Later more fire officials were called as the fire was huge."

Eyewitness narrate incident

Yadavagiri, a victim and eyewitness, narrated his experience and said he had come with his son to buy firecrackers when fire broke out at the shop. "I had come here with my son to buy firecrackers... When we saw a spark inside, we jumped out. I sent out my son and another woman, and then I escaped. As soon as we came out, there was a huge blast," he said. The reason for the fire has not been ascertained.

(With ANI Inputs)

