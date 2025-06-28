Hyderabad couple arrested for live streaming paid sex videos, sent to judicial remand Identified as Kanti Naresh Kumar and Kanti Pallavi, the husband and wife were taken into custody and sent to judicial remand after being produced before a local court.

Hyderabad:

A couple from Hyderabad was arrested for allegedly streaming paid live sex videos of themselves on social media platforms from their residence in Mallikarjun Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Amberpet Police Station.

"A wife and husband were arrested for making online live nude videos on social media platforms and websites on June 26. They are taking money and providing live links of nude sex live videos of them," said Y Harish Kumar, ACP, Kachiguda.

Couple operated the live content business from home

According to police, the arrests were made following a tip-off about the couple broadcasting obscene live content in exchange for money.

The couple allegedly operated this business from their home and were actively using online platforms to distribute links to the paid videos. Authorities are currently investigating the case further and collecting additional digital evidence.

Jeedimetla Murder: Teen daughter and boyfriend accused in brutal killing

In a separate incident reported from Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a 39-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her teenage daughter and the girl’s boyfriend in Jeedimetla. The shocking crime came to light on June 24 after the woman’s body was discovered and her sister filed a complaint with the local police.

According to the complaint, the murder was carried out using a hammer and was triggered by the mother’s opposition to her daughter’s relationship. The daughter had reportedly eloped with her boyfriend, Shiva, whom she met on Instagram, prior to the incident. The mother had filed a police complaint over the elopement, which allegedly escalated tensions within the family.

ACP Balanagar confirmed the case: “We have registered a murder case based on the complaint filed by the deceased woman’s sister. We are currently investigating the matter.”

Legal proceedings are ongoing in both cases.