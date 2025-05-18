Eight, including children, killed in massive fire near Charminar in Hyderabad, CM Reddy expresses shock Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident and directed senior officials to take all necessary measures to rescue those trapped in the building.

Hyderabad:

At least eight people, including children, lost their lives in a devastating fire that erupted in a building located at Gulzar House near the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad on Sunday. A senior official from a private hospital confirmed to the news agency PTI that eight individuals were brought in dead.

According to a Fire department official, they received a call at around 6.30 am and rushed to the spot. Several people were found unconscious and shifted to various hospitals. According to local people, about 30 people were present in the building at the time of the incident.

CM Reddy expresses shock

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the tragic incident and instructed senior officials to take all necessary steps to rescue those who may still be trapped inside the building.

An official release from the CMO said directions were issued to immediately shift the injured to hospitals and ensure proper medical treatment.

After visiting the site, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy told the media, "Police informed that eight people are dead in the fire accident. But the figure has to be confirmed by them only." He further said that some children are among the dead.

An AIMIM legislator at the spot told the media that, as per initial reports, about 20 people were taken to hospitals.

(With PTI inputs)

