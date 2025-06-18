Hyderabad's Begumput airport gets bomb threat, security alert issued and searches are underway Hyderabad airport bomb threat: CISF and the bomb disposal squad are carrying out thorough searches at the airport and its surrounding premises. So far, nothing suspicious has been found.

Hyderabad:

Security forces launched a high-alert operation at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat received via email, triggering a swift response from law enforcement agencies.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Begumpet Division confirmed that the threat was reported early in the day, prompting the deployment of a bomb disposal squad and extensive checks across the airport and nearby areas.

"Begumpet Airport received a bomb threat email this morning. A thorough search operation is underway with the help of the bomb squad. Further information will be shared in due course," the ACP told news agency ANI.