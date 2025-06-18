Advertisement
Hyderabad's Begumput airport gets bomb threat, security alert issued and searches are underway

CISF and the bomb disposal squad are carrying out thorough searches at the airport and its surrounding premises. So far, nothing suspicious has been found.

Hyderabad's Begumput airport gets bomb threat
Hyderabad's Begumput airport gets bomb threat
Hyderabad:

Security forces launched a high-alert operation at Hyderabad's Begumpet Airport on Wednesday morning following a bomb threat received via email, triggering a swift response from law enforcement agencies.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Begumpet Division confirmed that the threat was reported early in the day, prompting the deployment of a bomb disposal squad and extensive checks across the airport and nearby areas.

"Begumpet Airport received a bomb threat email this morning. A thorough search operation is underway with the help of the bomb squad. Further information will be shared in due course," the ACP told news agency ANI.

